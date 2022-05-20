The Daughters of the American Revolution, Crab-Orchard Chapter, is sponsoring five girls from Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools for the 2022 Volunteer Girls State program.
They will attend the 76th session of Volunteer Girls State, scheduled to convene May 29-June 4 in Nashville.
Volunteer Girls State is a program of the American Legion Auxiliary with more than 25,000 young women attending since 1947. It’s a program that is nonpartisan, centered on guiding the girls through a host of events involving city, county, state politics, debate sessions and a week of fun team activities.
Live sessions of the Tennessee Supreme Court and meeting prominent speakers, including Tennessee government officials are but a few of the program’s highlights. Sponsoring programs like Girls State is an investment in tomorrow’s young leaders.
The Crab-Orchard Chapter and this year’s chapter chair for Volunteer Girls State, Diane Alenitsch, express their gratitude to the guidance counselors at Stone Memorial and Cumberland County high schools for their continued support in this year’s selection progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.