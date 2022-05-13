Forty-four students from Cumberland County High School traveled to Gatlinburg for the 94th Annual Tennessee State FFA Convention. The convention was filled with over 4,000 students who demonstrated strong leadership skills, professionalism, and came to compete as their passions were illuminated for agricultural education and their futures.
Students of the CCHS FFA chapter met other members, college recruiters and business leaders from across Tennessee. The National FFA Organization is the largest youth organization in the world with over 600,000 members nationwide. Cumberland County FFA Chapter received numerous awards at the state convention including Superior Chapter, National Three-star Chapter, 10% Membership Increase, and a Passing Literacy Onward (PLOW) Award for reading to Martin Elementary students during National Agriculture Literacy Week.
Ethan Troglin was named the state winner in the Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Proficiency Award Area. Ethan won this award for his hard work in his Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) at his family farm and Proffit’s Trucking & Landscape Yard. Ella Smith was also named a state winner in the Small Animal Production & Care Proficiency Award Area. Ella works at Wild Card Canine where she trains and breeds dogs. Ethan and Ella won a cash prize and will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN, this fall.
In addition, Abbi Miller won the Middle Tennessee Regional Swine Production Proficiency Award and Keely Frazier won the Regional Agriculture Sales Proficiency Award. Keely and Abbi won Middle Tennessee and made the top three in the state. These students worked many hours filling out their proficiency award application and highlighted their community service and leadership involvement.
While at convention, 11 FFA members were also awarded the Tennessee State FFA Degree. To achieve this award, students must have been an active FFA member for at least two years, completed 360 hours of systematic school instruction in agricultural education, obtained their chapter degree, participated in at least five FFA activities, and earn or invested at least $1,000 or have worked over 300 hours outside of class time on their Supervised Agricultural Experience. Members receiving this award were Jarret Patton, Haley Marshall, Liv Scherer, Alanna Spriggs, Maggie Miller, Savannah Hassler, Keely Frazier, Ethan Troglin, Levi Eller, Kaydi McCausland and Kayla Selby.
Keely Fraizer, Kayla Selby and Maggie Miller received a 2022 scholarship from the Tennessee FFA Foundation. Frazier, Selby and Miller were chosen from over 100 applicants across the state and will receive money toward their postsecondary education. Tennessee FFA Foundation scholarships are awarded to students who have exhibited academic success, served their communities, and invested time into FFA or other leadership activities over the course of their high school careers. These scholarships were established by local organizations wishing to honor men and women who had a vested interest in agriculture throughout their lifetime. The scholarship recipients are selected by a committee of agriculture industry leaders.
FFA members also competed in the Tennessee State Agriscience Fair. The agriscience fair recognizes student researchers studying the application of science principles and emerging technologies in agricultural contexts and enterprises. Participants must conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture, food, and natural resources industries and present their findings to a panel of judges with a display and report. Students can compete in the agriscience fair in the following categories: Animal Systems, Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Food Products and Processing Systems, Plant Systems, Power, Structural, and Technical Systems, and Social Science. Congratulations to our Agriscience Fair State champions and runners-up. The state Agriscience Fair winners were Kellie Wilson, Brayden Stokes, Lexi Christian, Jacob Atkinson and Bella Cross. These members will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN, in the fall. Members that placed state runner-up were Liv Scherer, Elsey Doris, Savannah Hassler, Samuel Lowe, Jarret Patton, Skylar Tresler and Braxtyn Taylor Davis. The following members competed in the State Agriscience Fair: Audrey Wellman, Kaydi McCausland, LeBron Harris, Kinzey Brown, Josilyn Hurt and Cassidy Atkinson. All of these members worked very hard on their experiments and represented Cumberland County well.
The freshmen officers competed in the Conduct of Chapter Meeting where they demonstrated making motions and debating. They placed third in the state after having to advance from district, sectionals and regionals early this school year. Team members were Isabella Cobb, Emma Grace Christopher, Jerik Oaks, Nathaniel Ritter, Wyatt Phipps, Lyla Hubbard, Ayden Mahaney. Alternates were Dylan Hayes, Maddie Bowman, Kayleigh Bolin, Balei Williams and Haylee Pugh.
The Meat Judging Team competed at the state convention where students identified retail and wholesale cuts of beef, lamb and pork. Members of the Meat Judging Team were Ethan Troglin, Maggie Miller, Josilyn Hurt and Savannah Hassler. The quiz bowl team also completed a test over agriculture education and FFA. Team members were LeBron Harris, Jacob Atkinson, Bella Cross and Samuel Lowe.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 760,113 FFA members, aged 12-21. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of more than 28,000 members from over 220 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters, and eight collegiate chapters across the state of Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit www.tnffa.org.
