At this year’s FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego, several students from Cumberland County received awards in Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Event categories, with two of these winning students taking home Gold awards.
The FCCLA works with students in career and technical education at both public and private schools through grade 12, and offers students the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills necessary in the home and workplace.
STAR Events at the FCCLA are competitive events in which members compete at the district, state and national level, either as individuals or in teams. There are more than 30 categories within Family and Consumer Sciences that students can choose to take part in, such as culinary arts, entrepreneurship, fashion design, professional presentation and many more.
Lexi Gordon, from Martin Elementary, won Gold and First Place in the nation in the Sports Nutrition category. For this category, Gordon was to pick a student athlete and create a meal plan that would be centered towards said athlete and their specific sport. Gordon chose to create a meal plan for a competitive cheerleader. She then gave a speech and project presentation in front of a panel of three judges.
Abby Grace Lowe, also from Martin Elementary, won Gold and Second Place in the nation in the Teach & Train category. In this category, participants prepared a portfolio of the teaching/training career, prepared and executed a complete lesson and/or workshop plan, and then gave an oral presentation to the judges.
Teen Living teacher Kelly Masters has worked with these students every step of the way in this competition, from district level to nationals. In the past school year, Masters has taught students grades six, seven and eight at Pleasant Hill, Martin, and North Cumberland Elementary.
“It’s amazing. This was probably the best year we’ve ever done at nationals,” Masters said. “To go from them being sixth graders to be able to, on a national level, stand up on a stage in front of 7,000 people and have placed first—that’s a pretty amazing feeling.”
“I can see their growth,” Masters added. “From the very beginning of being quiet and shy and timid, and we’d just kept practicing and practicing on that public speaking and being able to present and things like that. As a teacher—they’re like my own kids.”
Everything Masters teaches in her Teen Living class assists middle school students in making a seamless transition into higher academics by developing workplace skills that will help them in their day-to-day life. Career planning, money management, nutrition, child development and leadership are some of the main focuses of the curriculum.
“Obviously, all of our career and technical classes hit on hands-on learning, which is what a lot of the students learn best by,” Masters said.
Masters’s students had been preparing for these competitions since September 2021, working for a few hours after school a couple times a week. Their first competition, at the district level, took place in February. It was a virtual competition, and competing students uploaded their presentations online. The students who were eligible to move on to state level attended the state competition, which was held in Gatlinburg in March. The national competition in San Diego took place from June 29 through July 3.
In the nationals, there is one competition day, and the students also attend workshops about career preparation, leadership, personal development, opportunities to explore careers in family and consumer sciences, and to network with people from across the country.
“We had a huge outpouring of support from the community. We had more than 20 businesses in town that helped donate to get these kids to go on this trip,” Masters said. “Our principal and central office staff were also super supportive of making sure we had the funds that we needed for this once-in-a-lifetime trip.”
Martin Elementary students also took home three other prizes. Elmer Donis and Evelin Vasquez worked as a team in the Chapter Service Project Portfolio and won a Silver award, and were seventh in the nation. Jillian Brown, Amanda Robinson, and Hannah Poore make up another team who won a Silver award, in the Professional Presentation category. Grayson O’Neal won a Bronze award in Focus on Children.
Cumberland County High School Students Jordan Kerley and Kayla Hunter also worked as a team and took home a Silver reward in Repurpose and Redesign. At Stone Memorial High School, team Haley Simmons and Alexis Findley received a Silver award in Chapter Service Project Portfolio, and team Peyton Wyatt and Parina Patel received a Silver award in Entrepreneurship. Working individually, Zoe Barnwell received a Silver in Teach & Train.
“To see them grow like that, it just makes me burst with pride for them to get up there and accomplish something that maybe, at the beginning, they didn’t think they’d be able to do,” Masters cocluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.