The Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club is unable to have its annual Trash and Treasure Sale fundraiser this year, due to the COVID-19 virus and the closing of the Cumberland County Community Complex.
The group still wishes to give two students scholarships to assist with the costs of their college education this fall. Donations are being accepted in honor of Clella Quillen and/or Gary Wentworth and may be sent to the club’s treasurer, Jessica Burgess, at 1758 Ted Davis Rd., Crossville, TN 38572.
All contributions are greatly appreciated.
