FFA members from Cumberland County High School faced their fears of public speaking and competed in the FFA Conduct of Chapter Meeting and Parliamentary Procedure Highland Rim District Contests hosted by Cumberland County FFA. Ten freshmen competed in the FFA Conduct of Chapter Meeting Contest. This team recited the Official FFA Ceremonies, completed a test over their knowledge of FFA and parliamentary law, and conducted a business meeting using correct parliamentary law and motions. All their hard work and hours of practice paid off when they won first place at the district contest and advanced to the sectional contest at Wilson Central High School where they then placed high enough to advance to the regional contest.
The regional contest was held at Blackman High School and the team placed second and will advance to the state contest in Gatlinburg this March at Tennessee State FFA Convention. This is the first time in school history that the Freshman Conduct of Chapter Meeting team will compete at the state level! Team members of the FFA Conduct of Chapter Meetings Team are President Isabella Cobb, Vice President Emma Grace Christopher, Reporter Jerik Oaks, Secretary Nathaniel Ritter, Advisor Wyatt Phipps, Sentinel Lyla Hubbard, Treasurer Ayden Mahaney, and alternatives Dylan Hayes, Maddie Bowman, Kayleigh Bolin, Bralei Williams and Haylee Pugh.
During the FFA Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event, teams conduct a mock chapter meeting to demonstrate their knowledge of basic parliamentary law and the correct use of parliamentary procedures based on Robert’s Rules of Order. This competition is said to be the toughest of all the FFA competitions because you do not know which Robert’s Rules of Orders motions the judges will require each student do. The team put many hours into practicing and their hard work paid off. The Cumberland County FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team competed and placed first in the district competition at Cumberland County High School with team member Bella Cross placing high individual on the examination. The team advanced to the sectional contest at Wilson Central High School where they placed sixth. FFA members on the parliamentary procedure team were Chairman Lebron Harris, and debaters Bella Cross, Jacob Atkinson, Samuel Lowe, Kaydi McCausland, Savannah Hassler, Adesina Davis, Keely Frazier and Lexi Christian. CCHS FFA advisor and agriculture educator Terra Davis and Katie Parks, student teacher from Tennessee Technological University, coached both teams.
