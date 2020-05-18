Lions GOOD StudentsWEB.jpg

Winners of the 2020 Crossville Lions Club GOOD Award are, front row from left, Lexus Green, North Cumberland; Alex Smith, Brown; Sebastian Surita, Homestead; Emma Dishman, Crab Orchard; Destiny Horsley, Martin; and back row, Isabella Dryden, Stone; Chesney Cash, Pine View; and Shania Witt, South Cumberland. Not pictured is Pari Patel, Pleasant Hill.

The Crossville Lions Club recognized recipients of the GOOD (Going On Or Defeated) Award with certificates and gift cards during a recent dinner in their honor. 

This was the 22nd year the Crossville Lions Club has presented the GOOD Awards. 

The program was developed by Ron Derry, a teacher for 18 years before he lost his eyesight. He asked himself if he was going on with his life, or was blindness going to defeat him? He chose to go on.

Teachers select one eighth-grader from each elementary school based upon 10 behaviors that reflect caring, cooperation, fairness, honesty, manners, respect, citizenship and responsibility.

These students are cited for never giving up. They maintain a positive attitude in a tough situation, and they do their best at each task they are assigned.