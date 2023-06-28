A lack of outdoor time for young children is a growing worry for parents in the age of technology, but those who want their children to get acquainted with nature in Cumberland County now have another option—Creekside Nature School.
Sitting on 11 acres of open spaces, wooded areas, hiking trails and a creek in the far south end of Cumberland County, Creekside Nature School is an alternative school where students can explore nature as an integral part of the program. The school is run by former teacher Tracy Stephens.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Stephens says her nature school is partially inspired by her lifelong love of the outdoors.
“My mom would ring the dinner bell, and that’s when we would go in at night,” Stephens said. “We’d be outside all day, all through the neighborhood, in the creeks, in the woods.”
“I wanted to be able to offer a program where kids could be outside and learn the skills that they are not getting because they are sitting sedentary, or in front of the TV or computer screens,” Stephens said.
Creekside is primarily a preschool program for children ages 3 to 5, although children above the age of 2 can enroll if they have already developed certain communication skills, Stephens explained. The nature school operates on a schedule where each of the two classes meet twice a week, with one class meeting Monday and Wednesday, and the other meeting Tuesday and Thursday.
Stephens emphasized that she doesn’t just want to have the students learn about nature, but to also learn with and in nature.
The curriculum Stephens teaches is an “emergent” curriculum, a method of teaching that focuses on responding to children’s interests instead of using pre-planned learning units.
“It’s a lot of authentic playtime, which kids are not getting these days in a lot of programs,” Stephens said.
Stephens noted that her teaching philosophy comes from a favorite quote of hers from Fred Rogers: “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from learning. But for children play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood.”
She explained the general structure of the day, which is to gather her students for “morning circle,” followed by free play. The students can play in the mud kitchen, build obstacle courses on the playground, look for plants and bugs—and Stephens engages when she needs to, or when the kids find something in nature she can make a lesson out of.
Some of these lessons include nature journaling, yoga, music and movement, foraging and gardening, among other things. Stephens also teaches the children what plants and flowers are edible, and which ones are not.
“I had a mom actually call me one time, who said, ‘He’s eating the purple flowers; can he eat these?’ And I said, ‘Well, if they’re the violets, then yeah, he knows he can eat those,’” Stephens said.
She added, “What I think is the coolest thing, is that the kids are going home and teaching their families.”
The lessons Stephens teaches at Creekside largely follow the changing seasons, learning what plants are blooming in each season. She recounted how she taught her students to make violet jelly after foraging violets from her garden, mixing the flowers with lemon juice and boiling water.
“When you drop the lemon juice in, it turns from a greenish color to bright pink,” Stephens said. “So, there’s science involved, and I have a little burner, and we made our jelly right over the fire pit.”
Stephens also makes plans for indoor activities in cases of inclement weather—and by inclement, she doesn’t mean rain.
“When I say we’re inside for severe weather, it’s if we have tornado warnings,” Stephens explained. “I pay attention to the storms and where they are. If there’s rumbling in the distance, then we’re usually still outside, but when I get my weather alerts we come inside.”
She explained that every student she has is provided with a rain suit, boots and waterproof mittens to make playtime in the rain easy and comfortable for her students. In the winter, she surrounds the outside of the school building’s front porch with a tarp and hangs a heat lamp, so students can still eat outside.
Stephens has been working in childcare since she was “old enough to babysit”, and has more than 20 years of experience teaching early childhood education for public schools, private schools and daycare centers.
After Stephens had her own children, she began homeschooling them.
“When I was homeschooling, I was continuing my education,” Stephens said. “I would go to different workshops. Even though I wasn’t a classroom teacher anymore, I still loved to learn.”
Some of the classes Stephens took gave her a look into the nature schools popping up around the country, such as Forest Kindergarten Certification at Cedarsong Nature Schools and Journey into Nature Certification with Claire Warden at the Mindstretchers Academy.
In 2018, Stephens and her family moved to Cumberland County, into a home she saw as “nature school material.”
Initially, Stephens had considered going back to school for occupational therapy, due to a high need for the job.
“The reason there’s a need for it is because kids are not getting outside enough at such a young age,” Stephens said. “So, I decided to use my education background and put it to use that way, instead of switching careers completely.”
Since it first opened in 2021, Creekside Nature School is still fairly new to the scene. Stephens initially opened the school to a few friends who were interested in an alternative to other preschool programs.
“I started small, with just four students as in-home childcare,” Stephens said.
Stephens explained this was because any childcare program that is not licensed childcare program has a limit of “four children that are not your own.” After applying for and completing the license exemption process, she was able to increase her class size to two classes of six students.
“In this coming school year, I’ll have eight in each group. It’s doubled in size, pretty much, in the last two years,” Stephens said. “And really, it’s just by word of mouth. I have great families, and have built great relationships with them. So, I have people reaching out almost weekly to see if there’s space and what we’re about.”
Stephens said she also plans to expand her program by hosting a homeschooling group for children ages 6-12 on the first Friday of each month in the 2023-’24 school year.
“It really is just connecting kids with the outdoors and with nature, and just allowing them the gift of time,” Stephens said.
