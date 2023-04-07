Raylee Crabtree, a fifth-grader at Crab Orchard Elementary School, won Cumberland Medical Center’s annual Love Your Heart drawing contest – a partnership with Cumberland County Schools’ Coordinated School Health in support of making the community more heart healthy.
Raylee earned a bicycle as the winning prize.
Her entry illustrated healthy vs. junk food charts.
Entries included an educational opportunity to highlight heart healthy lifestyle choices.
The drawing contest in February was in support of the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Month.
Crabtree’s drawing was carefully selected out of more than 300 entries by the CMC Cardiac Rehabilitation team.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
Each year, it’s estimated that some 200,000 people will experience their first heart attack.
Symptoms of a Heart Attack
Although each individual may have slightly different symptoms of a heart attack, these are the most common:
• Severe pressure, fullness, squeezing, pain, or discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes
• Pain or discomfort that spreads to the shoulders, neck, arms, or jaw
• Chest pain that gets worse
• Chest pain that doesn’t get better with rest or by taking nitroglycerin
• Chest pain that happens along with any of these symptoms:
• Sweating
• Cool, clammy skin or paleness
• Shortness of breath
• Nausea or vomiting
• Dizziness or fainting
• Unexplained weakness or fatigue
• Fast or irregular pulse
Chest pain is the key warning sign of a heart attack, but it may be confused with other conditions.
These include heartburn, pleurisy (when thin tissue layers between the lungs and chest wall separate), and pneumonia.
Always see a health care provider for a diagnosis.
Note: Any heart attack is a life-threatening medical emergency that needs immediate care.
Do not hesitate to call 911 if someone appears to be having a heart attack.
Any delay in receiving care can lead to permanent damage to the heart muscle or death.
