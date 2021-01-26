In recent ceremonies at the Crab Orchard Veterans of Foreign Wars meeting, three students from Pine View Elementary and three from Crab Orchard Elementary schools were awarded cash prizes for writing essays on patriotism.
This event is sponsored by the Crab Orchard VFW for students in grades 6-8.
This year the students were ask to write an essay describing “What is Patriotism to Me?”
Pine View Elementary winners include Bo Hamby, first place; Larry Ryans, second place; and Collin Hickey, third place.
Winners from Crab Orchard Elementary are Cadance Cox, first place; Apple Lynn Dillard, second place; and Parker Henry, third place.
Crab Orchard VFW has sponsored this event for decades and is proud of the students’ participation and the help from the schools’ teachers.
The Crab Orchard VFW meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Crab Orchard City Hall.
Anyone wishing to join is asked to stop by the meeting.
