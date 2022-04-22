The 75th annual Tennessee 4-H Congress was held recently in Nashville.
Cumberland County students Chloe Casteel, Brody Lowe, and Morgan Parsons attended as 4-H Congress delegates, and Kelsey Guy attended as a speaking competitor.
More than 330 Tennessee youth participated in educational and leadership activities such as 4-H regional and state elections, visiting the Tennessee Capitol, meeting with Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, state Sen. Paul Bailey and Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
Additional activities included a special decades celebration of 4-H Congress, 4-H members debating bills from the House and Senate floors of the Capitol, a tour of downtown Nashville, a ride aboard the General Jackson, a student officer election using actual voting machines, and a formal dinner with honorees such as Gov. Bill Lee, who addressed the 4-H members and volunteers.
Tennessee has a strong tradition of 4-H members with 168,000 students who can choose from a wide variety of educational and social opportunities including, service learning and leadership engagement.
4-H Congress exists to recognize outstanding leaders from different counties to help them develop a better understanding of citizenship.
Cumberland County 4-H members thank the many donors who made this trip possible. They appreciate the support of this youth organization and its leadership endeavors.
Contact University of Tennessee Extension Cumberland County at 931-484-6743 for more.
