Cassandra Compton, a graduate of Cumberland County High School, was recently awarded the Patricia and Emery Nagy Scholarship for 2022-’23.
The Cumberland County Community Band presents the scholarship, named in honor of founding members Patricia and Emery Nagy who were members during the band’s inaugural year in 2000.
Compton received a $1,000 award during the band’s May concert.
She is a trombone player and has been member of the CCHS band for four years, serving two years as brass captain. She has also played with the Community Band for the last two years.
“She has shown humble leadership and has excelled in her pursuit of musical excellence,” a press release from the band stated.
Compton plans to study music education at Tennessee Technological University.
The public is welcome to join the Cumberland County Community Band for its 2023-’24 concert season beginning with the veterans benefit concert Thursday, Nov. 9.
Concerts are free and hosted at Stone Memorial High School auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.
Visit www.cccband.net for more information and the concert schedule.
