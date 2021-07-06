On May 1, 17 Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra students participated in Solo and Ensemble, bringing home a total of 32 Superior ratings. They performed solos, trios, quartets and quintets. They performed classical, pop and jazz tunes.
Director Becky Bull stated, “It’s been a tough year with the pandemic and everything. The kids have risen to the challenges and done everything I’ve asked them to do.
“We’re looking forward to when we can rehearse as a group again. I am truly blessed to work with such cooperative and talented young people.”
COCCO’s next performance is scheduled for Dec. 10.
If anyone wishes more details about the string program, call Bull at 931-787-7362.
