The founder and director of the Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra (COCCO), Becky Bull, was recently awarded Marquis Who's Who 2019 Nelson
Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and Marquis' Who's Who Top Professional Award. Becky Bull has taught music for 35 years of which the past 25 have been in Cumberland County. The prestigious award is bestowed upon less than 5% of Marquis biographies.
In order to be considered for this award a recipient must meet the following criteria: 1) listing in a Marquis Who's Who publication over a twenty-year period, 2) accrued more than 20 years in a particular field or industry, 3) published in at least two books or articles highlighting their expertise, 4) exhibited one or more creative works and 5) received at least one award outside of Marquis Who's Who.
The Marquis review board stated that Mrs. Bull easily met or exceeded all their criteria for this award. Regarding her educational background, Becky received her B.A. and her M.Ed from Towson University in Baltimore, MD, and did some post graduate work at New York University, concentrating on string pedagogy. Becky has long been not just a music educator but also an advocate for music education. In a recent interview Becky stated that "music education is crucial and inimitable for cognitive development in young children. This has long been validated and supported by science and research."
Becky has conducted COCCO for over 20 years. Having recently retired from North Cumberland Elementary, Becky plans to continue conducting and working with COCCO. As Becky said, "In doing COCCO I have been privileged to work with some of the most amazing young people." She did mention that, in moving forward, COCCO will need to find a new home (a place to rehearse). In conjunction with doing COCCO she also plans on doing more studio teaching and performing. Anyone who would like more information about COCCO or the string program may contact the director, Becky Bull, at (931)707-0656 or beckybull62@gmail.com.
