CO Patriots Pen.jpg

VFW Crab Orchard Quartermaster Ken Alley, right, congratulates the winners of the recent VFW patriotism essay contest at Crab Orchard Elementary. From right are Hailee McDonald, second place; Amy Gunderston, first place; and Samulel Ferrell, third place.

In recent ceremonies at Crab Orchard Elementary school during Veteran’s day events, three students were awarded cash prizes for writing essays on patriotism. 

This event is sponsored by the Crab Orchard Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and students in grades 6-8 may participate.   This year the students were ask to write an essay describing “What makes America Great.”   

Amy Gunderson won first place with Hailee McDonald winning second and Samuel Ferrell third.

The Crab Orchard VFW meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Crab Orchard City Hall.  Anyone wishing to join please come by the meeting. 

