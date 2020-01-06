The Crossville Noon Rotary Club has recently completed its annual Character Essay Project in partnership with Cumberland County Schools.
The fourth-graders are asked to write a one-page paper or essay on one of the topics of the 4-Way Test and how it relates to them.
The third-place winner at each school received a $15 gift card, the second-place winner at each school received a $25 gift card and the first-place winner at each school received a brand new bicycle.
With nearly 400 submissions, 2019 marks the most well participated contest in the club’s recent history.
Over the coming weeks, the Chronicle will be publishing photos of the essay winners, along with the first-place winning entry from each participating school.
Friendships
By Danny Ryan
Crab Orchard Elementary
Friendship is important to me. In the beginning, I first came to school and I had no friends and it was unbearable. I wanted to leave so much because I had no friends. It was awful. All just because I didn’t have any friends at school that year. Then, later that year, I found a true friend with Rachel. Also, from that point on she has been my friend even now. That is why friendship is important to me.
Here are some examples of when I’ve been a good friend. Once, there was a time my friend Travis hurt his leg, and I got him up to his feet and helped him walk again. Then, there was the time my friend Abegail broke both her legs and I said, “I hope you get better.” Those are some examples of times I was a good friend.
