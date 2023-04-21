Stone Memorial High School Class of 2015 valedictorian Emily Swafford is now entering her surgical residency at Vanderbilt University — fulfilling her lifelong dream of a career in medicine.
“It was probably one of the most exciting days of my life. I think Match Day is just an overwhelming sensation with overwhelming emotions, because it’s really everything that you’ve worked for within the last four years coming down to one day,” Swafford said.
“I’m so excited, proud and happy to be able to come back to my home state, be near my family again and really get to serve the community that I grew up in.”
Swafford grew up in Crossville, attending Stone Elementary throughout her childhood. After high school, she completed her undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Miami.
“I’ve been interested in medicine for about as long as I can remember,” Swafford said.
“I really liked science, people and understanding the physiology of the human body.”
During the summer between her sophomore and junior years of high school, Swafford became further inspired to pursue this path when she was accepted to the Vanderbilt Summer Academy for six weeks. VSA is a program held at Vanderbilt’s campus every summer, and is designed to allow advanced students to experience higher education in an intensive academic environment.
“I really loved it. I got to meet a lot of different high-achieving students from across the country,” Swafford said.
At VSA, Swafford took the Med School 101 course, where a team of third-year Vanderbilt medical students teach attendees problem-based learning to analyze and diagnose real medical case studies. The course utilizes small group discussions, faculty lectures, lab exercises and more to acquaint students with the practice of modern medicine.
“Within my Med School 101 class, I was really able to be mentored by three of the Vanderbilt third-year med students,” Swafford said.
Swafford also said she and the other students were able to shadow anesthesiologists and visit the operating room as a part of the course.
“I definitely think it gave me information inside on how to navigate the course to becoming a physician,” Swafford said. “It is quite a long process—just with college, and then medical school, and then residency and fellowship.”
An interest in a specialty formed as she continued her education at Miami University.
“I wouldn’t say I became really interested in surgery until medical school,” Swafford said. “I think I had it on my mind, because I do like being very active and using my hands.
Swafford did not decide on general surgery until she finished her “core rotations” in medical school, saying she wanted to keep an open mind and see what the other specialties were like first.
“After I completed all of those rotations, I realized that surgery was definitely the place to be for me. I loved being in the OR, I just loved how in general surgery, you really know how to medically manage patients as well as operate,” Swafford concluded.
“I love understanding the medicine side of things as well as the surgical side, so I think general surgery was kind of the perfect fit for me,” Swafford said. “In terms of fellowship later on, I have a few years to decide what I would want to sub-specialize in, so I’m not quite sure yet.”
Swafford noted that she is most interested in surgical oncology, but she has several years to complete before making a final decision. Normally, a general surgery residency takes between five to seven years to complete.
“I’ve been really aspiring to be at Vanderbilt for so long,” Swafford said. “I was interested in going to Vanderbilt for undergrad and medical school, and unfortunately I didn’t have the opportunity.
“But, I think really being able to show them that I deserve to be there and being able to train with them for general surgery residency is just indescribable,” she concluded.
