Clarkrange High School students, junior Kaleb Lowhorn and freshman Candace Shelton, both won first place in the Crossville Branch 294 Fleet Reserve Association’s Americanism Essay Contest and third place in their respective grade groups in the FRA Southeast Region. “What My Vote Will Mean to Me” was this year’s theme. Their winning essays were forwarded to the FRA Southeast Region, where they were judged against others essays submitted by students within their grade group from 34 branches within five Southeastern states. FRA Branch 294 and the Southeast Regional President are pleased to announce that Candace and Kaleb have won third place in their grade group.
“Our judging panel was very impressed by your essays as you related to the topic and expressed your thoughts excellently,” said FRA Southeast Region President Laurie A. Bailey.
FRA Branch 294 extends a hearty congratulations and encourages them and other Clarkrange High School students to enter next year’s contest.
What My Vote Will Mean to Me
By Kaleb Lowhorn
With the anticipation of becoming a legal citizen of the U.S. weighing heavy, I have so many life changing decisions; including where I want to go for university, what I will study, and how I am going to pay for school. On top of that, what will I do with my vote?
I have heard so many times, “It doesn’t really matter if you vote, how is a single vote going to influence anything?”, and every time I hear those words I can’t help the looming dread and anticipation it causes. With that I always wonder, does my vote really mean anything?
The simple answer is yes, but why? Well simply put we are a democracy, and we elect representatives to express our collective majority opinion. Although, according to the United States Census Bureau, in the 2018 U.S. Midterm Election among people 18 to 29 years old we had a 36 percent voter turnout. With our votes we are supposed to show what the majority wants, yet with 64 percent of the young voters not turning out, how are we supposed to show our opinion? I feel as though my vote helps me and my fellow Americans express what we the people want.
So, with the lower voter turnout, I think my vote could mean the difference between the officials elected. Throughout history, so many different types of governments have tried, succeeded, and failed. But, in my opinion the most successful one of all is the democracy of the United States of America. Participating in that is my way of showing support, not only to the officials I want to see elected, but to those who have fought and died to give me this honor and privilege; if I were to not use it, I would feel as though I am letting those who gave me this freedom down.
That is why I will vote, because my vote means my power to choose, my power to express, my power to help, and my power to influence the future of United States of America.
What My Vote Will Mean to Me
By Candace Shelton
When I turn 18, I will be given the constitutional right to vote, which is important to some, but not all. When I am able to vote, my vote will mean so much to me. It will give me an opportunity to participate in something so much bigger and more important than just myself. It isn’t only about me, it is about my nation and possibly my world as a whole. I am lucky that I live in a nation in which my opinion matters and where I have the ability to freely vote, yet plenty of people abstain from this amazing right. Voting is more important than most people consider it to be. It isn’t just a popularity contest or a contest to see which candidate is more likable. It is an election to see which candidate is trusted by the majority of the nation’s population to hold that nation in his hands. In order for me to make a good choice and decide who I actually want to vote for, I cannot let my family or friends influence me. I must learn about the current and potential problems in my nation and the world. I must educate myself about each and every candidate and how they intend to approach these problems. I have to find out how each candidate will impact the future of my nation, state, county, and even my community. After taking all these factors into consideration, I have to choose which candidate I would be willing to trust the ‘:lost with my nation.
It is my responsibility to utilize my right to vote, and if it ever came down to it, defend this right. When I come of age to vote, I will do so carefully, contemplatively, and pridefully. I will cautiously vote, giving much thought about the candidate I choose. I will reflect over who I have chosen multiple times, and make sure that I am making the right decision. Then, I will go, with the sake of my nation in my mind, and ever so patriotically cast my vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.