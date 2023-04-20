Cumberland County High School’s Madison Clanton was second runner-up in the 2023 Tennessee Poetry Out Loud competition.
A partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation and state and jurisdictional arts agencies, Poetry Out Loud encourages high school students to learn about great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition.
Students select, memorize, and recite classic and contemporary poems, helping them to master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.
“Poetry Out Loud is an amazing opportunity for all students to grow academically and professionally with peers from across the state,” said Tennessee Arts Commission Chair Stephanie Conner.
“We celebrate the efforts of each teacher and student who participated in POL this year.”
Clanton was among 16 finalists from 16 schools across the state who went to the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville for the March competition.
“Poetry Out Loud is an opportunity for Tennessee students to master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about literary works of art,” said Anne B. Pope, executive director of the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, in partnership with the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Tennessee State Museum, presented Poetry Out Loud 2023.
The program seeks to foster the next generation of literary readers by capitalizing on the latest trends in poetry, recitation and performance, building on the resurgence of poetry as an oral art form.
