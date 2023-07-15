Zachary Sapp, Cumberland County High School tuba player, was one of nine students selected for the ninth- and 10th-grade Tennessee All-State Honor Band.
This annual convention hosted by the Tennessee Music Educators Association was at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville in April.
Sapp and the Honor Band performed April 22.
The conference offers workshops for music educators, music merchants and student performers.
Performances include jazz band, choir, orchestra and concert band.
In addition to his participation in the CCHS band and keeping up with his academic studies, Sapp also plays with the Cumberland County Community Band, whose season is from September-May with four performances.
The Community Band supported Sapp through the STARTS community arts program.
The Community Band will open its 2023-’24 season Nov. 9 with its Veterans Benefit Concert.
The concert will be held at Stone Memorial High School at 7 p.m.
All Cumberland County Community Band concerts are free to the public.
Visit www.cccband.net for more Community Band information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.