Several CCHS French students earned national recognition on the 2023 Grand Concours National French Exam. Two students, Zachary Sapp and Daisy Ayala-Martinez, won silver medals, signifying that they are in the top 5% of all students nationally who took the exam.
Students were able to take the exam free of charge with the aid of a grant from the Cumberland County Charitable Fund, which paid for test registrations for all students and prizes for winners beyond what is supplied by the national office of the American Association of Teachers of French.
