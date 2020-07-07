Six FFA members from Cumberland County High School received a 2020 scholarship from the Tennessee FFA Foundation.
Samantha Essex received the 2020 Kenneth K. Mitchell Alumni FFA Scholarship and will attend University of Tennessee at Martin majoring in Agriculture Education.
Kallie Hale received the Institutional Wholesale Company Scholarship from the Tennessee FFA Foundation. She will be attending Tennessee Tech University majoring in Agribusiness Management.
Jacob DeBord received the FFA Ned R. McWherter Scholarship from the Tennessee FFA Foundation and will be attending Roane State Community College majoring in Agribusiness Management.
Katelyn Carpenter received the FFA Joe Lancaster Family Scholarship from the Tennessee FFA Foundation. Katelyn will be attending Tennessee Technological University in the fall double majoring in Agricultural Engineering and Environmental Engineering.
Kim Wooll received the FFA Farm Credit Mid-America Scholarship from the Tennessee FFA Foundation and will be attending Tennessee Tech University majoring in Nursing with a minor in Plant Science.
Senior Sheridan Roberts received the four-year renewable Tennessee FFA Alumni Scholarship and will be attending Tennessee Technological University in the fall majoring in Agricultural Communications.
These FFA members were chosen from over 100 applicants across the state and the scholarship will assist them with their postsecondary education.
Tennessee FFA Foundation Scholarships are awarded to students who have exhibited academic prowess, served their communities and invested time into FFA or other leadership activities over the course of their high school careers. These scholarships are often established by local organizations wishing to honor men and women who had a vested interest in agriculture throughout their lifetime. The scholarship recipients are selected by a committee of agriculture industry leaders.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 700,170 FFA members, aged 12-21. The Tennessee FFA Association is composed of more than 14,000 members from over 220 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters, and eight collegiate chapters across the state of Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit www.tnffa.org.
