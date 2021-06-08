Several talented students at Cumberland County High School won national honors on the Grand Concours National French Exam this year. Jade Laws, Tay Shultz, Paige Grenz and Melea Weingarten earned Le Certificat d’Honneur, signifying that their scores were in the top third of scores nationwide.
Additionally, Madison Clanton’s score was in the top 25% nationally, earning her a national bronze medal and the title of Lauréat du français, awarded by the American Association of Teachers of French.
These students represent a strong tradition of excellence coming from the CCHS foreign language department. Since 2003, there have been national medalists and certificat d’honneur recipients every year (except last year when our scores were invalidated because online video/Zoom proctoring was prohibited). This test is open to all French students nationwide, including public, homeschool, private, charter, and International Baccalaureate schools.
For more information about the French program at CCHS, contact teacher Angela Robbins at the school.
