Cumberland County High School freshman Molly Neal has been selected as the winner of the Budding Writer Award for Prose by editors of the Iris Review, Tennessee Tech University’s student-led literary magazine.
“I didn’t even expect to win,” Neal said.
Anna Pickard, Neal’s English teacher, described Neal as conscientious and an avid reader.
“It’s been a while since I’ve had kids that had any interest in writing,” Pickard said. “It’s been exciting to see that what I felt was a really good story gain that much recognition.”
Neal’s story was originally a part of an assignment in Pickard’s class, where students were prompted to create a story in which someone was trying to belong to a group.
“It was all about trying to fit in—or not fit in, they could write about that as well,” Pickard said. “These kids had the option of writing a personal narrative if that experience had happened to them, or creating something they made up.”
Earlier in the semester, Principal Scott Calahan forwarded Pickard an email from TTU about this year’s writing contest. Pickard said she offers the opportunity to her students every year, but does not require anyone to enter a story.
“Very seldom do I have anybody that seems interested—I mean, they’re busy kids,” Pickard said.
Pickard said that when she received Neal’s assignment, she was impressed with it and asked her if she could submit the story to the Iris Review’s contest; Neal agreed. Not too long after the work was submitted, Neal won the contest.
In her assignment, Neal opted for a fictional narrative, writing from the perspective of a teenage girl who laments living in her twin sister’s shadow.
“I wanted to do it about twins, because I wanted to think outside of the box,” Neal said. “I thought twins would have been good, because I can make one the popular one and the other one not—even though they came from the same place and are basically the same, they’re different in personalities.”
Neal said another theme she wanted to portray in her story was the importance of “getting out of your comfort zone.”
Neal’s passion for writing came from her love of books when she was a second-grade student at Homestead Elementary.
“I read a lot,” Neal said. “After I got done with a book, I would have to write something else, because I’d be so sad after I read the book.”
Her teacher at the time, Ms. Ashburn, encouraged Neal by having her share her writing with her second-grade peers.
“My teacher would actually let me read my little books that I made to the class,” Neal said. “I really liked doing it.”
Neal still has a love for reading today, preferring to read within the fantasy and romance genres.
“I don’t exactly have a favorite author, because I read so many,” Neal said.
Although Neal loves writing, her current career goal is to become a doctor. However, she says she wants to take writing courses when she’s in college and possibly minor in writing.
“I don’t think I could ever really give it up,” Neal said.
Belonging By Pretending
By Molly Neal
I live my life in the shadow of my twin sister, Alli. It is dark, depressing, and lonely.
Especially lonely. No spotlight is shined on me, and no star dares to let me wish upon it. Instead, I thrive like a parasite, feeding off the leftovers of my sister’s greatness. I do not hate her for it.
Alli is just…Alli. Bright, popular, beautiful, and so much more than I will ever be. She will always have her friends as a refuge, unlike me…I have no friends. I just do not understand how
Alli does it. With one glance at me, people see my earbuds, hoodie, and old sneakers and categorize me as a girl not worth knowing. However, when they see Alli, their faces light up, and they instantly strike up a conversation. Yet, my sister and I are identical .
Alli is the favorite, of course, for our parents. How could she not be? She is a straight A student, volunteers at shelters, and wants to become a doctor. Me? I have no idea what I want to do with my life or even if I want to go to college. Not to mention I have a D average. Alli sometimes tries to include me with her friends because she feels bad. I deny her each time though because I want no one’s pity.
“Tonight is going to be extraordinary! I can’t wait,” Alli exclaimed, all but squealing with vigorous excitement.
I was on her bed, criss-cross, watching silently as she pulled out outfits from her overflowing closet. One was a cute flamingo pink dress, and the other was ripped jeans with a blue flowing shirt. I shuddered to even think about going out in public with those on.
Good thing I never will, I thought bitterly.
My closet was strictly T-shirts, leggings, and hoodies, and I was perfectly content with that combination. I brought my gaze back to my sister’s face which, to my surprise, was contorted with queasiness. Her skin became pallid, tinted with a sickly green, and I spotted sweat forming from her hairline. I was up in an instant, coming to my sister’s side, anxiety making my movements panicked and uncertain.
“Alli? Are you okay? You don’t look that good,” I remarked, and led her by the arm to sit on her bed.
“Yeah. Yes. I’m…fine,” Alli wheezed, clutching her stomach like a lifeline.
She was grimacing, clenching her teeth determinedly. She shook slightly, reminding me of a volcano about to explode. I took a step back from her, realizing she might actually explode.
“You are not fine,” I stated, and retrieved the trash can from her bathroom. “You’re sick.”
Alli peered up at me, her brilliant emerald eyes bloodshot with defiance. She opened her mouth no doubt to tell me that she wasn’t sick, but instead vomited into the trash. The sound of the trash bag crinkling with its newfound weight made my stomach roil, and I couldn’t hold in my gag at the smell. I pinched my nose tenderly, hardly daring to breathe.
“Lie down,” I demanded and left the room to recover a bottle of water and a thermometer.
When I came back, Alli was nestled in numerous blankets, curled into a tight ball, shivering. I shucked all her extra blankets off until she was only under one and took her temperature. It was a solid fever.
“Alli…” I looked at her sympathetically, trying to find the right words to relay the obvious news of her condition. “You can’t go to the party. I’m sorry, but you can’t even stand!
I’m sure next year they will have an even better celebration—”
“No!” Alli exclaimed, bolting upright.
The sudden movement cost her though because she puked once more. I looked away, trying to keep my lunch safely tucked in my stomach. She wiped her mouth and sniffed, and we locked eyes.
“If I can’t go,” she began slowly, enunciating every syllable, “then you are going to go. As me, of course.”
My eyes widened, electric shock thrumming through my body. My adrenaline perked, and I could hear the dull thud of my pulse in my ears.
Oh, no. No way. Not in a million years!
“I am most certainly not going, and neither are you,” I practically shrieked, wincing at the volume of my voice,
“Look, I never ask anything of you, Tris. I just want you to do this. It’ll only be a few hours, and I can’t take the embarrassment of not making an appearance. Please? ”
I gawked at my twin. No sound escaped my lips, but I was definitely protesting. Pretend to be the social, popular, and flawless, Alli? Impossible. Just impossible. Yet, I found myself agreeing after one look at my sister’s pleading face. Before long, I was in the same pink dress I had scoffed at with my hair down and curled and my makeup crisp and perfectly striking. I didn’t even recognize myself. Throughout the makeover process, Alli told me all of the right and wrong things to say, and I was jittery with apprehension. I arrived at the party exactly fifteen minutes late, yet Alli’s friends were waiting for me.
“Oh. My. Gosh. You are literally so gorgeous, Al. I wish I could pull off that color,” Ella said, fawning over me.
I became uncomfortable at her touch, but I hid it with a dazzling smile that felt alien to my face. I thanked Ella and complimented her three-inch heels. Thank God Alli hadn’t made me wear those despicable feet killers. The celebration was outside on the football field. Lights were strung up everywhere, and tables of refreshments were plentiful. Music blared, mostly pop and rap, and many people were dancing. Alli’s entourage followed me as I strode to the middle of the field, assessing everything with wonder. I had never been to these things, so all of this was new.
Being followed around by friends is new, too. Or just having friends in general.
Alli’s friends soon began to dance. I blinked, awkward, but then followed suit. I had never danced like this before, so I watched the other girls’ movements, mimicking them expertly.
Ella made a silly gesture, and I found myself laughing, doing one of my own. Other people circled around us, cheering us on while we had a dance-off. The competition ended in giggles, and for once, I wasn’t being laughed at , but laughed with. It felt glorious. A newfound joy bloomed within me as the night continued. I wasn’t to the side, listening to music on my phone.
No, I was in the middle of all the chaotic fun, having the time of my life with people I hadn’t even talked to before. I spoke to them like I had known them my whole life, like I had never done to anyone before. Not that I had the chance. I couldn’t even recall what it was like to be alone like I was, crammed in a corner to make room for my twin. Nor did I want to remember the long days of discontentment and isolation. I was actually being social. I never wanted it to stop. I recollected scoffing at the thought of dressing up to be in front of people, but now I embraced it.
I sensed myself evolving, growing into a person I never imagined I could be. Or maybe I was just really good at pretending to be Alli. Either way, if I had not stepped out of my comfort zone, I would have never experienced the joy of being accepted.
