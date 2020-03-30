Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 is pleased to announce that Holley Shaw, a Cumberland County High School senior, has won first place in the Americanism Essay Contest. In an earlier FRA Branch 294 awards ceremony, Holley was presented with her first Certificate of Achievement and presented a check for $150. Her essay, “What My Vote Will Mean to Me,” was judged against essays submitted by CCHS and Stone Memorial High School seniors. Holley’s essay was forwarded to the Southeast Regional Americanism Essay Committee where it was judged against essays submitted by seniors from 34 FRA branches located in Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. FRA Branch 294 is even more pleased to announce that Holley has won second place in the FRA Southeast Region Essay Contest.
On March 9, an award presentation was held at CCHS where Holley was presented a second Certificate of Achievement from the FRA Southeast Region Essay Contest Committee and a check for her exemplarity essay.
Holley is vice president of the Beta Club, her hobbies include reading, nurturing animals and painting. Upon graduation she plans on attending the University of Knoxville and her long-term aspiration is to become a podiatrist. FRA Branch 294 wishes her the best of luck in all of her future endeavors and, once again, congratulations.
What My Vote Will Mean to Me
By Holley Shaw
Cumberland County High School
When a citizen of the United States turns 18, they have a legal right to vote in any election. the signing of the Constitution in 1789 granted this right to vote if the citizen was a white, land-owning male. Today, American voting rights have tremendously progressed to include all citizens without regard to race, socioeconomic status, or gender. This January, in the year 2020, when I turn 18 and have the right to vote as an American citizen, it will mean that I have an influence in the matters of my country. My voice, even though it is young and small, will be heard with millions of others who are eager to keep America strong and ready to help make our country a better place for future generations to work and live.
Even in the greatest country on God’s earth, some voices have not always been heard. Prior to 1920, I would have not been able to vote or voice my opinion even in the United States of America. But in 1920, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, women were given the rights they desperately desired — a right to cast their votes in an American election as a female. That change allowing women to vote was precisely 100 years ago from my upcoming 18th birthday in 2020. Exactly one century prior to my birth, my ancestors were fighting for me — fighting for the right to allow me to make my voice heard and known.
Because these Americans fought for me, my vote can now be cast, and my voice can now be heard. My vote can help change the country, even if it is just one small voice among millions. Voting will allow me to be more involved in the affairs of my country and allow me to express my opinions concerning the American government. When I register to vote this January, my vote will mean that I can express my own beliefs, and I can make a small yet positive impact for this great country with just my vote.
