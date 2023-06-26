Cumberland County High School stusdents Cheyenne Emery, Kelly McCartt, Zayda Minnifee and Stephanie Turner represented the school at Tennessee American Legion Auxiliary Girls State on the campus of Lipscomb University in Nashville, May 28-June 3.
“Congratulations to these four Cumberland County High School juniors for their nominations and acceptance as delegates into this prestigious program,” a CCHS release said. “To be selected for this program is a huge honor, as Girls State is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students.”
As participants in this program, the students met with current government leaders and officials from around the state during their sessions while also participating with other high school juniors from every county in Tennessee.
High school juniors are nominated by CCHS faculty and academic teachers and are selected and sponsored by the local American Legion Posts, DAR Chapters, and other generous community donors and sponsors.
These sponsorships allow each of the students to attend these programs the summer before their senior year.
CCHS school officials said they thank the men and women of Crossville Post 163 of the American Legion, The Crab Orchard Chapter-Daughters of the American Revolution, and American Legion Auxiliary Post 88-Donelson for their generosity in sponsoring these students.
