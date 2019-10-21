Bonnie Lillian Smiddie, 99, of Crossville, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was born April 24, 1920, in Rickman, TN, daughter of the late Irvin E. Shelton and Mary Belle (Swallows) Shelton. Bonnie worked for Rose Lawn as a machine operator. She i…