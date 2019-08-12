The Cumberland County Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter was presented with the Outstanding Chapter Award at Camp Clements on July 5, 2019. Cumberland County brought with them 50 members, two advisors and two guests. More than 200 students, advisors and guests attended what was the sixth of seven weeks of Leadership Training Camp offered to the Tennessee FFA membership.
Chapters must be active in officer classes, specialty classes, have a representative elected to Camp Council, and have a large sum of their members qualify for the gold leadership award to be considered for the Outstanding Chapter Award.
The Cumberland County FFA chapter took home several honors including Camp Council President, Sheridan Roberts; first in Quiz Contest, Gabe Cook; second in Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Samantha Essex; and a winning Quiz Bowl team which included Sheridan Roberts, Katelyn Carpenter, Samantha Essex and Gabe Cook.
The Cumberland County officers who performed opening and closing ceremonies at Camp Clements were President Sheridan Roberts; Vice Presidents Katelyn Carpenter, Samantha Essex and Abbi Miller; Secretary Kallie Hale; Assistant Secretary Madison Kerley; Treasurer Kimberly Wooll; Reporter Storie Hollingsworth; and Sentinel Caroline Beasley.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 669,989 FFA members, aged 12-21. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of 14,084 members from 214 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters, and eight collegiate chapters from across the state of Tennessee. To learn more about FFA visit www.tnffa.org.
