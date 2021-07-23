The Cumberland County FFA Chapter of Crossville traveled to Gatlinburg this spring to attend the 93rd Annual Tennessee FFA State Convention. Over 3,000 FFA members and advisors gather each year at the Gatlinburg Convention Center to participate in four days full of workshops, sessions and career and leadership development events. Students also interact with universities, businesses and industry leaders throughout the Career and Trade Show.
Tennessee FFA State Convention allows students to create lifelong memories in an environment that builds community and leadership skills. Keynote speakers such as Governor Bill Lee and state officer retiring addresses aim to inspire these young agricultural leaders during the lively and upbeat sessions. This year’s convention theme was “Piece By Piece” and focused on reuniting Tennessee FFA members after the absence of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local FFA chapter received numerous awards at state convention including state superior chapter, three-star national chapter, and platinum award in the Passing Literacy Onward program for reading virtually to Martin Elementary students during National Agriculture Literacy Week.
Five members, Keely Frazier, Kim Wooll, Kallie Hale, Storie Hollingsworth and CJ Burgess, were named a state winner in a proficiency area proficiency at the 93rd Tennessee FFA State Convention. FFA members enrolled in agriculture education classes each have a Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE). This program is year-round and made up of research projects, work-placements or entrepreneurial enterprises where agricultural skills and knowledge are learned in the agriscience classroom. Awards in proficiency areas are used to reinforce excellence and growth in these work-based learning experiences.
Frazier was named a state winner in the agricultural processing area for her work at her family’s business, H&R Custom Slaughtering. Burgess won the agricultural services area for his work with his custom hay business. Wooll won the agriscience-plant systems proficiency for her research with horse and cattle manure as a fertilizer. Hale won the agriculture sales proficiency because of her supervised agriculture experience at Cumberland Farmers Co-op. Hollingsworth won the service learning proficiency for her work with service projects at her church and the can food drive at the high school. Samantha Essex was named state runner-up in the agricultural education area and Chase Mullen was named runner-up in the wildlife management. This is earned after qualifying in the proficiency area with their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) at the regional level and moving on to compete against the top individuals from each region of Tennessee. Frazier, Wooll, Hale, Mullen and Burgess will represent Tennessee at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN, this October.
The following students received their Tennessee State FFA Degree — Clay Davis, Bradley Essex, Caroline Beasley, Abbi Miller, Courtney Watson, Storie Hollingsworth, Madison Kerley, Kasi Brown, Megan Phillips, Lucas Christian, Chloe Simmons, Olivia Dearman, Trisha Wilson, Taylor Ryan, Angel Potter, Jasmine Montgomery, Heather Stokes, Jaynie Randolph and Katelyn Carpenter. A member receiving this degree must complete 360 hours of agricultural education while enrolled in high school, be an FFA member for at least two years, have a supervised and cultural experience program or agricultural job or invest $1,000, compete in five activities above the chapter level, and participate in 25 hours of community service.
Storie Hollingsworth, Angel Potter, Heather Stokes and Alivia Sherer were named the state winner of the Tennessee FFA Agriscience Fair in different categories at the 93rd Tennessee FFA State Convention. Courtney Watson, Kinzey Brown and Bradley Essex were named state runners-up. This is earned after competing against the top individuals and teams from across Tennessee. The state winners are now eligible to represent Tennessee at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN, this October.
The agriscience fair recognizes student researchers studying the application of science principles and emerging technologies in agricultural contexts and enterprises. Participants must conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture, food, and natural resources industries and present their findings to a panel of judges with a display and report. Students can compete in the agriscience fair in the following categories: animal systems, environmental services/natural resource systems, food products and processing systems, plant systems, power, structural and
technical systems, and social science.
Samantha Essex, Abbi Miller, and Caroline Beasley received a 2021 scholarship from the Tennessee FFA Foundation. Essex, Miller and Beasley were chosen from over 100 applicants across the state and will receive $500 toward their postsecondary education.
Tennessee FFA Foundation Scholarships are awarded to students who have exhibited academic prowess, served their communities, and invested time into FFA or other leadership activities over the course of their high school careers. These scholarships are often established by local organizations wishing to honor men and women who had a vested interest in agriculture throughout their lifetime. The scholarship recipients are selected by a committee of agriculture industry leaders.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 760,113 FFA members, aged 12-21. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of more than 26,000 members from over 220 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters, and eight collegiate chapters across the state of Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit www.tnffa.org.
