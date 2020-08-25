Ali Harris of Crossville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution’s spring semester. Commencement ceremonies, postponed due to the pandemic, were held virtually Aug. 7.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The university is located in Jefferson City, TN, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.
