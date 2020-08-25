The administration of Cumberland County High School and the Cumberland County High School Student Council are seeking candidates for the 2020 Hall of Fame.
The CCHS Hall of Fame honors outstanding alumni or individuals affiliated with Cumberland County High School who have obtained significant achievement or made a positive impact on their community at the local, state or national level.
To offer a candidate for the CCHS Hall of Fame, submit the name, area of achievement, years of association with CCHS and a written description of why this person should be included in the Hall of Fame.
Candidate forms must be postmarked by Sept. 14 and may be mailed to the CCHS Student Council, Cumberland County High School, 660 Stanley St., Crossville, TN 38555, or they may be dropped off in the front office of the school.
The induction ceremony will be a part of the CCHS homecoming football game on Friday night, Sept. 25.
A reception will be held in honor of this year’s recipient on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4:45 p.m., in the CCHS library.
At 5:30 p.m. and immediately following the reception, the Homecoming parade will begin with the new CCHS Hall of Fame inductee serving as the parade’s grand marshal.
