The 30-member Southern Stars Symphonic Brass will present its winter concert Feb. 20 at Stone Memorial High School. The group includes university music department professors, secondary level band directors and music educators.

 Frank Wade

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Arts Round-up

Monthly meeting

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

CCHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Upperman High

Varsity basketball

Upperman High School

6950 Nasvhille Hwy.

Baxter, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

POETRY: How and Why

Inkwell Writers Group

Via ZOOM

5 p.m.

Guest speaker: Fairfield Glade resident Tom Catalano

Area4Rep@Pennwriters.org

 

Center for Lifelong Learning

Enrollment opens

Continues through mid-April

$40 annual membership

roanstate.edu/CLL

 

Smorgasbord: Wire-Wrapped Heart Pendant

& Bead Necklace

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$25 members/$30 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Feb. 2

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Fairfield Glade Community Trails

Fairfield Glade

4 mile, moderate or

8 miles, moderate/strenuous

Meet 8 a.m. at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

931-267-22443 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Barn Quilt Panel

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Beginning Journal Making

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$20

931-210-559

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Bear Love Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

4:30-7:30

$30, $5 supply fee

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Friends of the Library

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9:30 a.m.

Speaker: Katherine Capotosto

 

Friday, Feb. 4

CCHS vs. Upperman High

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Macon County

Varsity basketball

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Green Bag Lady Workday

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-Noon

Free

dogwoodexchange@gmail.com or 931-787-5838

Bible Journal Gathering

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

$5

931-210-559

www.facstn.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 5

13th Annual Chili Open 

Golf Tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Club

Fairfield Glade

Noon

Chili lunch to follow

Supports Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

931-484-4565

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

SMHS vs. Clarkrange High

Varsity basketball

Clarkrange High School

5801 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

2022 Tennessee 

Songwriters Week

Qualifying Round

Grinder House Coffee Shop

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m., $12-$22

Tickets on Eventbrite

 

Sunshine Open Classroom

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Register by calling 

931-456-4910

or 931-707-2798

$15

 

HighRoad

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10, $15 & $20

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Polymer Clay Valentine Bear

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m., $35

931-787-5838 or 

www.dogwoodexchange.com

Tuesday, Feb. 8

CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School

Varsity basketball

DeKalb County High School

1130 W. Broad St.

Smithville, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Knox Webb

Varsity basketball

Webb School of Knoxville

9800 Webb School Lane

Knoxville, TN

Time TBA

 

Let’s Paint Some Snow

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

Classes held Feb. 8, 15 & 22

$105/members, $120/guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Felted Heart

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

$25

theyarnpatch.com

 

Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show

Planning session

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 9

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Leatherwood Loop, Sunset Overlook

and East Rim Overlook

Jamestown, TN

3 mile moderate or 7 mile moderate

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

32 Executive Dr.

Carpool $7

931-267-22443 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

931-210-559

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

TTA Plateau Chapter 

Meeting

First United Methodist Church

Annex Building

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-202-2338 or

huxianlj@gmail.com

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Basket Weaving

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Medic Blood Drive

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

tndonor.org

 

Friday, Feb. 11

CCHS vs. White County 

High School

Varsity basketball

White County High School

267 Allen Dr.

Sparta, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Heart Felt Gift Card

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 12

Tennessee 

Songwriters Week

Qualifying Round

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m., $10

 

Valentine’s Day Gifts from the Heart

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Event Room

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Browse unique gift ideas from local vendors.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Head of Sequatchie to Brady Mountain

Crossville, TN

3 miles moderate or 

9 mile strenuous

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $3

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Love Letters

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $10

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Highway Natives

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Crossville Model Railroad Club

Members meeting

Crossville Outlet Center

Event Room

228 Interstate Dr.

4 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

Orientation for new members follows at 11 a.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Artist Peer Review and Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5/members, $20/guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Feb. 16

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls & Stone Door

Beersheba Springs, TN

1.1 miles easy or 8 miles moderate/strenuous

Leave 8 a.m. from

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Chain Maille Jewelry

Irish Twist Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70/members, $75/guests

Materials included

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

931-210-559

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot 

on the north end of 

Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Friday, Feb. 18

Building in Color Blanket

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Five sessions set Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20 & June 17, $50

theyarnpatch.com

 

Mike Tossing

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

Doug Stone

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, Feb. 19

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Wednesday, Feb. 23

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Lost Cove East, West & North

Sewanee, TN

2 miles, moderate

4 miles difficult

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts & Sports

228 Interstate Dr.

931-210-559

www.facstn.com

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Friday, Feb. 25

Carrie Hassler

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $12

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 26

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Rock Creek Loop

Big South Fork

Oneida, TN

7 mile moderate

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

23 Executive Dr.

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, March 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr., 8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, March 5

Sunshine Open Classroom

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Register by calling 

931-456-4910

or 931-707-2798

$15

 

Weed Wrangle 2022

Obed River Park

Hwy. 70 N.

9 a.m.

 

The Young Fables

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Thursday, March 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Saturday, March 12

Ground ’N The Round with 

Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Tuesday, March 15

Darryl Worley

The Palace

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Thursday, March 17

Cumberland County Community Band

Spring Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

 

Saturday, March 19

The Gone Show

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $10

Purchase tickets at

Fair Park Senior Center

1433 Livingston Rd.

or call 931-484-7416 or

931-248-2487

 

Tuesday, March 22

Lee Greenwood

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$100

VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet and greet

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Saturday, March 26

Gene Watson

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$49-$59

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Wednesday, March 30

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon, Free

 

April 2

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

$5 admission

Children under 16 admitted free

 

Cumberland Thunder

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

April 3

Spring Gun & Knife Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

www.gkshow.org

gkshow@charter.net

Free admission

 

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

Crossville First United Methodist Church

100 Braun 

3 p.m., Free

 

Saturday, April 9

Northern Lights

Paint Like Bob Ross

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$60 and $15 materials fee

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Sunday, April 10

Plateau Women’s Chorus

Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7503 Peavine Rd.

3 p.m., Free

 

Saturday, April 22

Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Sunday, April 23

Spring Flower Lawn & Garden Show

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

ccmga.org

barron.consults@yahoo.com

 

Friday, April 29

From Ireland to Tennessee

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15 and up

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Spring Rock Climbing Workshop

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

7 p.m.

Three-day workshop continues through May 1

$60 for instruction and gear

 

 

Sunday, May 1

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3 p.m.

$22

931-484-6939

 

Saturday, May 21

Sylvia

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Friday, May 27

Wade Hayes

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

 

Thursday, June 23

Cumberland County Community Band

Summer Concert

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7 p.m., Free

