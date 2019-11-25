Cumberland County High School students are enjoying glasses of milk during their meals as part of a bulk milk pilot project.
“Milk consumption is up. Kids can even go back for free refills, which helps our hungry kids,” said Kathy Hamby, supervisor of the school nutrition program.
The pilot began in October when students returned from fall break. Mayfield Dairy provided milk dispensers, so there were no start-up costs for the program.
“And we have seen a decrease in the price per gallon of milk,” Hamby said.
The school is also using reusable cups, reducing waste.
A study from Harrisonburg City Public Schools found bulk milk dispensers increased daily milk consumption by 52%. It also reduced milk packaging waste by 91%.
Hamby said there had been very few spills at the school and the kids liked the milk better than the prepackaged milk previously offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.