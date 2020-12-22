Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville presented its Perfect Attendance Scholarship for the fall term to Kelsey Brock of Sparta. She is a student in the practical nursing program.
TCAT’s General Advisory Council provides funding for the Perfect Attendance Scholarship. At the end of each term, all students with perfect attendance are eligible for the scholarship. One name is selected at random to receive free tuition for the next term. Congratulations from everyone at TCAT!
PERFECT
ATTENDANCE
Administrative Office — Mariah Cox, Amanda Manns, Laura Stone, Madison Watson
Automotive — Noah Anderson, Eric Barnes, Major Burnett, Ethan Davis, Joseph Peterman, Justin Shelton
Building construction — Joshua Cook, William Cook, Armando Gomez
Computer information — Drake Roberts, Trenton Davis
Cosmetology — Cassie Hudgins
Collision repair — Ricardo Casas, Nick Feree, Curtis Threet
Industrial Maintenance — Nathan Dodson, Bodie Loshbough, Garrett Moffitt, Andrew Smith, Coleman Baker
Machine Tool — Steven Mika, Jared Holbrook, Daniel Pryor, Ethon Matthews, Gavin Threet, Joel Stevens
Practical Nursing — Kelsey Brock, Shelby Dalton, Taylor Douglas, Carrie Ecklar, Jessica Frantz, Itzel Gonzalez Herrera, Chelsey Hall, Jacob Hilt, Destiny Horner, Ebony Houston, Melory Puchu, Skylar Lehman, Chelsie Levine, Shawna Miller, Taylor Newton, Samantha Smith, Haylyn Walker, Sarah Wattenbarger, Jessica Williams
Power Sports — Connor Atkinson, James Lewis
Welding — Juan Caudill, Hunter Moore, Jacob Davis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.