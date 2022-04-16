Seniors Karysa Brock of Stone Memorial High School and Brock Spigner of Phoenix High School have been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club March Students of the Month.
Brock was selected by her school counselor, Karen Hicks, and Spigner was selected by his school counselor, Erin Norrod.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Brock and Spigner Students of the Month along with her corporate partner Cumberland Waste Disposal and his corporate partner Best One Tire Services.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Brock’s school activities include participating in the marching and concert bands since her freshman year.
She served as drum major in both her junior and senior year.
She also has participated in winter guard since her freshman year. Winter guard is the sport of indoor color guard.
When Brock isn’t at band practice, she is working part time at Subway.
Her hobbies include listening to and playing music as well as winter guard.
She plans to attend Tennessee Tech University and major in early childhood education and minor in music performance. She even plans to join the Tech marching band.
Spigner’s school activities include being a member of the Aviation Club. Some other activities he takes part in are both landscaping and Open Bible Ministries.
His hobbies include watching or playing sports and fishing.
Spigner plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business management and work for his father’s travel company, Premier Resorts.
Brock and Spigner are great examples of students who have taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during their four years in high school. Cumberland Waste Disposal, Best One Tire Services and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish them much success in reaching their future goals.
Brock and Spigner and their parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2022 with the previous Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
