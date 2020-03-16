The Crossville Noon Rotary Club has recently completed its annual Character Essay Project in partnership with Cumberland County Schools.
The fourth-graders are asked to write a one-page paper or essay on one of the topics of the 4-Way Test and how it relates to them.
The third-place winner at each school received a $15 gift card, the second-place winner at each school received a $25 gift card and the first-place winner at each school received a brand new bicycle.
With nearly 400 submissions, 2019 marks the most well participated contest in the club’s recent history.
For more information about the Crossville Noon Rotary Club visit their website at www.crossvillerotary.org and follow them on Facebook.
Over the previous weeks, the Chronicle has published photos of the essay winners, along with the first-place winning entry from each participating school. Stone Elementary students are featured in the conclusion to the series.
Fairness
By Stormy Bradshaw
Stone Elementary
Life isn’t fair. Some people are born rich. Some people are poor or smart and some are not as smart. Some are pretty. Some are a little less than others. However, even though life isn’t fair we should try to treat each person fairly like treating them how you want to be treated. You could change people’s future.
My family is kind of poor. But when I grow up I want to go to high school and to college. I want to become a nurse and I am going to try to help people change their future. Treat people fairly.
