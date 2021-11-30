The Lake Tansi Exchange Club presented Brown Elementary Principal Stephanie Speich with copies of the U.S. Constitution for all the middle school students and donated toward the school’s Books and Blankets drive. Speich hopes to give each child a blanket and book to have with them during the winter so that they can curl up with a good book. On hand for the presentation were, from left, front row, Tammy Lamp, Jean Smith, Dan Smith and Judi Elam, and back row, Speich, Mary Vesper, Joni Witherite, President Anna Holms, Less Elam, Jenna Brownfield, Debbie Jones, Randy Welsh and Tim Witherite. The club plans to continue collecting books and blankets for the school into December.
Books & Blankets boosters
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
Heather Mullinix
Editor of the Crossville Chronicle.
