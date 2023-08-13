The Young Marines, a national youth organization, has announced the top ten graduates of the 2023 National Leadership Academy - Advanced Leadership School held in San Pedro, CA.
Costanza Billups of Cumberland County Young Marines is among these top ten graduates who’ve demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities.
The Young Marines is a national youth organization for boys and girls from age eight through high school graduation.
Young Marines gathered from throughout the country and were trained from July 8 to 15 in a number of different areas. Their individual and collective goals were to develop their leadership, mentorship and management skills while competing in physical challenges and being evaluated on their knowledge, skills and abilities. The ten best candidates were selected as the prestigious Top Ten Graduates of the Advanced Leadership School.
Young Marines Gunnery Sgt. Costanza Billups is a rising senior at Cumberland County High School in Crossville. Though her future plans are undecided, she might like to join the military to study aeronautical science. She’s also considering utilizing the Tennessee Promise scholarship program to earn a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree in pediatrics.
What Billups said she benefitted from the most at Advanced Leadership School, was learning from her peers from across the U.S.
“Being surrounded by so many others my age who were genuinely interested in what the Young Marines program has to offer was such an amazing experience,” said Billups. “My favorite part would have to be the people who were around me at the event. They were quite educated and knowledgeable, and we learned from each other throughout the week. It was fascinating to learn about different cultures in comparison to one another.”
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. G. Curt Lege has much praise for Billups’ drive and enthusiasm.
“In the two short years I have been associated with her, I have seen her focus on becoming the top Young Marine in our unit, going from Corporal to Gunny,” said Unit Commander Lege. “She did this while also excelling in her academic studies. During this time, she belonged to her high school band and the school wrestling team. In the Young Marines, she has put herself out in front as a leader of the unit in helping new recruits and current Young Marines. She continues to strive to be the best but does not despair when bettered by others, but instead celebrates their victories.
“Costanza Billups is an example for all Young Marines to look up to and an example of what Young Marines can do for America.”
“As the highest level of Young Marines leadership training, the Advanced Leadership School is a demanding, but rewarding experience for all who participate,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “These top Young Marines have exhibited exceptional maturity and leadership skills. Completion of ALS is a major accomplishment for each of these young people. They gain unequaled new skills that they will utilize as they return to their communities and units. Graduates of the academy report back to us that the skills learned here are invaluable in their future endeavors.”
The program emphasizes the core values of teamwork, leadership and self-discipline. There is a major focus on physical fitness, citizenship through community service and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
For more information, visit www.YoungMarines.org.
