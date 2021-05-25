Frank P. Brown Elementary School held its eighth-grade recognition program on the evening of May 13. Students received awards for academic accomplishments, reading, outstanding character, leadership, service, and other special achievements for the 2020-’21 academic year.
Principal Stephanie Speich warmly welcomed families and friends to the honors program. Dr. Speich and Assistant Principal Kevin Lewis presented the awards.
Superlative winners were recognized first: Ms. and Mr. BES — Marilyn Roysden and Michael Scarbrough; Funniest — Gracie Burgess and Christian Brown; Most Talented — Makayla Phillips and Mason Kilburn; Most Dependable — Layla Hubbard and Benjamin Hulburt; Friendliest — Honey Flynn and Ayden Clanton; Most Athletic — Peyton Dunlap and Bryson Wilson; Most Individual — Gabby Phillips and TJ Hargis; Best Character — Shaylee Daniels and Cruz England; Most Outgoing — Kayleigh Bolin and Davis Phillips; Most School Spirit — Savannah Houston and Braxton Tollett; Best All Around — Vivian Seals and Levi Garrett; and Most Likely to Succeed — Samantha Rofe and Ethan Warren.
Art award recipients were Makayla Phillips, Gabby Phillips and TJ Hargis. Band awards went to Kayleigh Bolin and Vivian Seals.
Five BETA Club members were recognized: Cruz England, Benjamin Hulburt, Samantha Rofe, Vivian Seals and Bryson Wilson. FFA Discovery Degree awards were achieved by Kayleigh Bolin and Kimberly Kelly.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Award was presented to Benjamin Hulburt. Good Character awards went to Alyssa Carr, Benjamin Hulburt, Kimberly Kelly, Timothy Brock, Gabby Phillips, Levi Garrett, Kayleigh Bolin and Bryson Wilson. Principal’s award recipients were Vivian Seals, Bryson Wilson, Honey Flynn and Samantha Rofe.
Millionaire Readers (students who read over a million words in independent reading) recognized in eighth grade were Timothy Brock, Alyssa Carr, Timothy Dial, Bryen Easterwood, Jacey Griffith, Mason Kilburn, Cassandra Letner, Preston Thomas, Ethan Warren and Braxton Tollett. The Top Reader school-wide was Preston Thomas.
Bryson Wilson, Benjamin Hulburt and Vivian Seals achieved Honor Roll distinction for the whole school year. Timothy Brock was recognized for perfect attendance for the entire school year.
Students with the top five highest grade point averages were presented awards for exceptional academic achievement. These students were, in order from first to fifth place, Vivian Seals, Bryson Wilson, Benjamin Hulburt, Aaron Miniard and Mason Kilburn.
Promotion certificates were conferred to each eighth-grader. Dr. Speich gave closing remarks with inspiring words for the continued success of the future graduating class of 2025.
