Jessica Lynn Bertram, the daughter of Nathaniel and Lucy Bertram, recently graduated from UT Health Science Center in Memphis as a medical doctor in otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat).
Bertram attended Stone Elementary and was valedictorian of the Class of 2014 at Stone Memorial High School. She attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, majoring in neuroscience. She graduated summa cum laude from the Chancellor’s Honor Program.
“She thanks the teachers, coaches, family and friends who helped her succeed,” Nathaniel said.
Bertram’s next step is to complete residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington over the next five years.
