The Cumberland County High School Beta Club closed out the year with a banquet for senior members.
Seniors Lily Grace Davis, Kerri Cain, Megan Malecha, Anna Davidson, Adeline Seals, Lexi Hamby and Kenzi Rupp were recognized for their years of service at the Beta Banquet on April 24.
Organizations that were helped by the CCHS Beta Club include the American Red Cross, Bread of Life, Operation Christmas Child, Relay for Life, House of Hope, veterans, local schools and churches.
New officers who were inducted for the upcoming 2023-’24 year include Treasurer Owen Brown, Secretary Stephanie Turner, President Analiese Filler, Historian Cheyenne Emery and Vice President Marleigh Gargac.
Special recognition was also given to freshman Asa Cullity for placing second in the Beta State Convention in November 2022 for the social studies category. He competed in the National Beta Convention in June.
