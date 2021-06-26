The Lake Tansi Exchange Club recently awarded its 2021-’22 Joyce Ferry Memorial Scholarship to two Cumberland County High School Class of 2021 graduates.
The scholarship recognizes top academic achievements, financial need, and someone in pursuit of a four-year degree at an accredited college or university.
Jonathan Bailey, summa cum laude with a GPA of 4.39, has been accepted into the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Bailey plans to major in aerospace engineering, with a minor in astrophysics.
His academic records include an array of advanced placement and dual enrollment classes chosen to prepare him for success at UT.
Bailey’s commitment to the community these past four years have been highlighted by volunteering at Brown Elementary School, teaching chess to students in grades 3-8.
He not only contributed countless hours of instruction, but also prepared a great many students for competition in an area chess tournaments.
Abigail Han, summa cum laude with a GPA of 4.48, has the distinction of receiving an Associate of Arts degree from Roane State Community College while simultaneously graduating high school.
Han has been honorably accepted into the College of Arts and Sciences program at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, majoring in pre-law. As noted in her essay, she hopes to “make an impact on people’s lives.”
At CCHS, Han was active in Beta Club, Student Council, and a member and co-captain of the tennis team.
At Roane State she was hired as a writing and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) tutor who assisted collegiate-level students in several disciplines.
A member of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, Han volunteered as a sound and video technician. In addition, she also performed the duties as live-streamer on the YouTube platform, reaching church members at home during the pandemic crisis.
The Lake Tansi Exchange Club awards $2,000 scholarships annually to assist academically qualified graduating senior students in Cumberland County.
These awards financially assist students who are pursuing an undergraduate degree at a four-year college or university.
These grants are made directly to the recipient’s academic institution of choice and helps cover tuition costs and applicable fees.
This program is an integral part of the Exchange Club’s ongoing commitment to serve the youth of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.