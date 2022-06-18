The 2022 Hope Manning Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to three Cumberland County graduating seniors, one from each high school.
Each student applying for the scholarship submitted an application and an essay about the obstacles they have overcome and their plans for the future. The House of Hope Board of Directors selected the students considering their “gumption to stick it out.”
Jasmin Horsley from Phoenix High School, James Cody Hicks from Stone Memorial High School and Maggie Miller from Cumberland County High School each will receive $1,000 when they complete college enrollment.
After successfully finishing their first year of higher education, each student will be eligible for another $1,000 scholarship.
Horsley is the daughter of Bryan and Andrea Simmons of Crossville. She plans to pursue a career in Early Childhood Education, with initial classes at Roane State Community College and then completing her degree at Tennessee Tech University.
Hicks is the son of James and Kathryn Hicks of Crossville. He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus.
Miller is the daughter of Zack and Corey Miller of Crossville. She plans to complete her degree in Agriculture Business at Tennessee Tech University.
The Hope Manning Memorial Scholarship was created in memory of a little girl who at the age of five was a victim of child abuse. The scholarship program began in 2006 with the sponsorship of the Crossville Carving Club and the House of Hope. The carvers were inspired after hearing from then-Sheriff Butch Burgess about the naming of the House of Hope and the services that the House of Hope provides for drug endangered, abused and at-risk children. They hand carved one hundred one-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments, which were sold to raise funds for the first scholarships.
For more information about the House of Hope and its programs, visit the website at www.houseofhopetn.com.
