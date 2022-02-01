The Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has announced they are currently accepting applications for the Holder-Bush Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually in the amount of $300 to a deserving Cumberland County student majoring in some field of agriculture at Tennessee Technology University in Cookeville.
Started in 1986, the scholarship was set up as a memorial to Elmer Holder who served Cumberland County as the District Conservationist with the USDA Soil Conservation Service (now known as the Natural Resources Conservation Service) for 22 years. Mr. Holder was replaced by Chester Bush as the District Conservationist for Cumberland County and served in that capacity for 29 years.
The SWCD Board decided to change the name of this scholarship to the Holder-Bush Scholarship to honor both former District Conservationists for their hard work and dedication to the conservation of our natural resources and to the people of Cumberland County.
Applications may be obtained at the guidance counselors’ or vocational agriculture teachers’ offices at Cumberland County High School, Stone Memorial High School and the Phoenix School. They are also available at the District Office located in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Service Center at 314 Old Jamestown Highway beside the U.S. Post Office. For more information contact the District office at 484-5442, ext. 3 or email SCD Office Manager Lynn Carey at lynn.carey@tn.nacdnet.net.
The Cumberland County SWCD Board of Supervisors must receive applications and completed resumes no later than March 17, 2022. Anyone planning to attend or currently attending Tennessee Tech and majoring in agriculture is encouraged to apply.
All programs and services of the Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status, or handicap.
