The annual Blue Bash celebration for Cumberland County High School’s incoming freshman class and their parents is set July 28.
Registration for the student activities begins in the gym lobby at 1:15 p.m., with student events beginning promptly at 2 p.m.
Parents can register between 4:30 and 4:55 p.m. in the gym lobby and join their students for the remainder of the evening.
First National Bank, Flowers Bakery and Coca-Cola will provide a picnic in the Jet Café. Informational booths will be located throughout the building, and students will have the opportunity to have a photo made in a cap and gown, compliments of Jostens and the CCHS yearbook and photography department.
The Class of 2026 will receive their schedules, meet teachers and locate their classrooms.
Students should be in dress code and plan to stay for the entire event, which will end at 7 p.m.
