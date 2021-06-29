The annual Blue Bash celebration for rising Cumberland County High School freshmen and their parents will be held Tuesday, July 27. Registration for student activities begins in the gym lobby at 1:15 p.m., with student events beginning in the gym promptly at 2 p.m. Parents can register between 4:30 and 4:55 p.m. in the gym lobby and join their students for the remainder of the evening.
First National Bank of Tennessee, Flowers Bakery and Coca-Cola Refreshments will provide a picnic for those in attendance in the Jet Café. Informational booths will be scattered throughout the building, and students will be given the opportunity to have a photo made in a cap and gown.
The Class of 2025 will receive their schedules, meet many of their new teachers and locate their classrooms. Students should be in dress code and plan to stay for the entire event which will end at 7 p.m.
