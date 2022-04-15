Six young men from Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School will attend the No. 1 American Legion Boys State program in the nation at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville the week of May 22.
These young men have been selected for their character, conduct, scholarship and other traits becoming to young men in high school.
American Legion Post 163 co-chairs for this year’s Boys State, Charles Loveday and Terry Mitchell, give a special thanks to the guidance counselors at CCHS and SMHS for their help in selecting these young men.
American Legion Boys State Inc. is not a school room activity, but a practical experience for young men in the actual problems of government as it operates in Tennessee.
It does not take the place of high school subjects but is planned so that young men may put into actual practice the theories of government through actual participation in city, county and state governments organized as a “Mythical 51st State.”
American citizenship is the priceless possession. America is a free land, and believing that the principles of democracy as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution have made us a great and powerful nation.
The American Legion hope assures this freedom to our citizens of future generations. To accomplish this purpose, youth must be trained not only in theory of government, but in its actual practice and operation. They believe that a prepared and trained youth will more effectively preserve and perpetuate this precious heritage and be ready to assume the trust and responsibilities that go with American citizenship.
This will be the 82nd Boys State program in Tennessee. There will be about 600 young men attending representing most every county in Tennessee.
Through this program, the sponsors hope to impress on future generations the responsibilities of citizenship, to develop leadership and to bring to the young men a full realization of the duties of the American citizen.
