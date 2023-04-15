Stone Memorial High School senior Faith Allred and Phoenix School senior Elijah Vandever have been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club March Students of the Month.
Allred was selected by school counselor Karen Hicks, and Vandever was selected by school counselor Erin Norrod to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Allred and Vandever Students of the Month along with Allred’s corporate partner Cumberland Waste Disposal and Vandever’s corporate partner Best One Tire Services.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Allred’s school activities include her role as chief editor of the yearbook, a member of Future Business Leaders of America, and a participant in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy program.
She is active in Crossville First Free Will Baptist Church, where she works with the children’s group and volunteers at church dinners and events.
Allred enjoys reading, making crafts to sell online, and hiking in parks and on nature trails.
She plans to pursue a college degree in accounting and/or business management.
Vandever is an active member of Phoenix’s Student Government, with which he helps plan events such as the Veterans Day program and prom.
He is a school representative for the Cumberland County Board of Education. In this position, he attends meetings, communicates information back to the school and attends various events.
Vandever attended the 2023 Scope Conference at Belmont University campus. He also has a leadership role in his church he attends.
His hobbies include playing basketball and going on daily walks. Vandever enjoys debating and conversing with others. He occasionally works with his parents in their company, Premier Resorts.
He plans to earn a marketing degree in college and run his own company or work for his father’s travel company.
Allred and Vandever are great examples of students who have taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during their four years in high school. Cumberland Waste Disposal, Best One Tire Services and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish them much success in their future goals.
Allred, Vandever and their parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
