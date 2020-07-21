Kara Louise Adams has been named to the dean’s list at the University of the South for the spring 2020 term.
To earn a place on Sewanee’s dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
Kara Louise Adams is the daughter of James D. Adams of Crossville.
The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.
