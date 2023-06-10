Career and technical education students from across Tennessee brought home medals from the 2023 SkillsUSA Tennessee State Leadership & Skills Conference, seven of them being students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville.
Crossville students who won silver medals include Christian Montes, with a medal won in welding; Thomas Cox, with a medal won in industrial maintenance and electrical systems; Caleb Young, with a medal won in computer information and Jersey Schubert, with a medal won in nursing.
Crossville students who won bronze medals include John Smith, with a medal won in automotive; Andrew Corvin, with a medal won in diesel and Ben Hines, with a medal won in building construction.
The 2023 state championships were held April 16-19 in Chattanooga, TN, where more than 1,800 outstanding students competed in 110 different trade, technical and leadership events.
During the state SkillsUSA competition, the CTE students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts.
All contests are run by SkillsUSA with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, testing competencies set by industry. In addition, leadership contestants demonstrated their skills, which included extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings using parliamentary procedure. Top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade and scholarships to further their careers and education. The annual championships event is for middle school, high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA.
State first-place (gold medal) winners are eligible to compete at the national SkillsUSA Championships, which will be held in Atlanta in June. For more information about this year’s events and the winners, contact SkillsUSA Postsecondary State Director Shania Willyard at shania.willyard@tbr.edu.
