As students across the state return to school and begin their college careers, tnAchieves is hard at work to recruit the 6,000 more mentors still needed to support the TN Promise Class of 2024. With just two months until the Oct. 20 deadline, several counties in the Upper Cumberland Region have a high need for volunteers:
• Cannon County: 9 mentors needed
• Clay County: 8 mentors needed
• Cumberland County: 49 mentors needed
• DeKalb County: 21 mentors needed
• Fentress County: 15 mentors needed
• Jackson County: 9 mentors needed
• Macon County: 19 mentors needed
• Overton County: 29 mentors needed
• Pickett County: 5 mentors needed
• Putnam County: 88 mentors needed
• Smith County: 21 mentors needed
• Van Buren County: 6 mentors needed
• White County: 32 mentors needed
To be a successful mentor, volunteers commit one hour per month to offer encouragement, support and guidance to students who may simply need a little extra help navigating their goals after high school!
The college-going process can be overwhelming and stressful for any first-time student. tnAchieves mentors help to alleviate and calm those concerns. Shychuria, a tnAchieves student and college graduate, says her mentor “helped me to fulfill my dreams of graduating college. I wouldn’t have gotten this far without a mentor behind me through this journey! They taught me that no matter where you come from, it’s about where you are going! It’s important to chase your dreams!”
tnAchieves mentors commit just one hour per month to support local students through the college-going process. Mentors receive comprehensive training and a handbook guide to the program. Successful mentors do not need extensive knowledge of the college-going process, as tnAchieves provides those critical details to all mentors.
“tnAchieves mentors create positive change in their communities by supporting our most at-risk students,” said tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “I am lucky to have seen firsthand the impact that mentors have. Whether it be simply answering a question, providing a note of encouragement or guiding a student through college-going obstacles, tnAchieves mentors offer critical support that only a committed, caring member of that student’s community can offer.”
Those interested in applying or learning more can visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors. The deadline to register is Oct. 20.
tnAchieves is a privately-funded scholarship and mentoring program that seeks to provide an opportunity for every Tennessee student to earn a post-secondary degree. If you have questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, please contact Tyler Ford at 309-945-3446 or tyler@tnAchieves.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.